Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 40.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. 107,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,344. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.36.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 in the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

