Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Market Capitalization Tops $9.44 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $617,664.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

