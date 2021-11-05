Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 370.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 374.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

