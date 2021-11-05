Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $415.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.80. 89,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. Roku has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 536.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

