Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $6.06 on Thursday, hitting $283.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.70. Roku has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.