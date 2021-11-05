Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $560.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.21.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.59 on Thursday, reaching $281.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.89 and a 200 day moving average of $357.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

