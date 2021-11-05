Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $295.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of ROKU traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

