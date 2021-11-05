Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.21.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $9.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.70. Roku has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

