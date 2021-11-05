Ronald Fleming Sells 21,378 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 21,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $467,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,552.14.

On Friday, October 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $362,527.41.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,752.00.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 120,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.