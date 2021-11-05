Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $32.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.