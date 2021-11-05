Royal Bank of Canada Buys 34,323 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Columbia Sportswear worth $32,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at about $57,826,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $102.98 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

