Royal Bank of Canada Buys 48,530 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $81.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

