Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $216.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

AMGN opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 106.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

