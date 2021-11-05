Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $216.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.
AMGN opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
