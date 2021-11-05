Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $34,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after buying an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 246,351 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

