Royal Bank of Canada Has $32.18 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $32,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

