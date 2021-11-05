Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $23.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Altice USA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

