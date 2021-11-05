Royal Bank of Canada Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $122.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE:FMC opened at $104.35 on Friday. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FMC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

