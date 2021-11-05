Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,925 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

