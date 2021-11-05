Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $31,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK opened at $179.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.76. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $181.36.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.