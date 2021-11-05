Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $1,031.20 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,017.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.54.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

