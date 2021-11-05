Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $1,031.20 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,017.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.54.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.