Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,426 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential worth $34,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after buying an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PUK stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

