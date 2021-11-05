Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE RCL opened at $88.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

