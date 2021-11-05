Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

