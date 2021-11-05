Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 8,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

