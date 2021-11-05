RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues Earnings Results

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. RPT Realty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $14.23 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

