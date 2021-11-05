RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of RPT opened at $14.23 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.