Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares rose 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$36.73 and last traded at C$36.01. Approximately 140,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 270,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.28.

RUS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total transaction of C$346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,465,000. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

