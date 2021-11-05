Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $26.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUTH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

