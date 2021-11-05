Ryo Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $6,690.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,580.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.09 or 0.07320697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.64 or 0.00325828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.84 or 0.00982202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00086726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00421272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00287234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00238975 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

