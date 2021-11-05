Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.