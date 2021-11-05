Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%.

SACH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 208,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,109. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sachem Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

