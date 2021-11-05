Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

NYSE SB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 4,433,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

