SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $176,002.71 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $176,002.71 and approximately $435.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001050 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,715,032 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

