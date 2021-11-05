Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. 511,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,338. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

