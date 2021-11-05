salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.14.

NYSE CRM opened at $308.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.74. The company has a market capitalization of $301.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $308.41.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 867,164 shares of company stock valued at $236,974,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

