Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.19 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.58 and a 200 day moving average of $181.47.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

