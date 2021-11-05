Sangamo Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 999% compared to the typical volume of 1,023 call options.

Several research firms have commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

