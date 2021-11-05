Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Down 8.2%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.36. Approximately 2,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 129,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

