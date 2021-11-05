Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,103,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $241.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $245.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.