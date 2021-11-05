Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.