Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 10,849 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,331. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

