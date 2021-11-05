Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

