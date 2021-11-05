Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

GT opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

