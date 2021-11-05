Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

