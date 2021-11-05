Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 446,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

