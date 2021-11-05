Science 37 Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Science 37 in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

