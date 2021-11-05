Scotiabank Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GWO. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

GWO stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.75. The company had a trading volume of 518,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.92 and a 52 week high of C$39.73.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

