Scotiabank Raises Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 5,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

