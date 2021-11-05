Scotiabank Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of TKO traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,881. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$772.36 million and a P/E ratio of 82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,150.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
