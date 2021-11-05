Scotiabank Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TKO traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,881. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$772.36 million and a P/E ratio of 82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 13.0700004 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.