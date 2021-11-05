Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Seagen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,443 shares of company stock valued at $25,855,719. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $189.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.